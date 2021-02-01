BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

In a report issued on January 21, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $267.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 101.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Hold with an average price target of $268.38, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on January 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $298.43 and a one-year low of $121.00. Currently, Insulet has an average volume of 464.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Shacey Petrovic, the President & CEO of PODD bought 3,417 shares for a total of $99,981.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.