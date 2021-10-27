BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Essex Property (ESS)

In a report released yesterday, James W Sullivan from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property (ESS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $338.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Mid-America Apartment.

Essex Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $348.15.

Based on Essex Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $351 million and net profit of $64.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $370 million and had a net profit of $84.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas E. Robinson, a Director at ESS sold 7,329 shares for a total of $2,424,126.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.