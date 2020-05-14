BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electrocore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electrocore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $674.9K and GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $367.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $15.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECOR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.