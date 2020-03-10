BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

In a report issued on March 5, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA – Research Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Staar Surgical Company with a $50.00 average price target, implying an 84.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Staar Surgical Company’s market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 92.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.