BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL – Research Report) on May 27 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RedHill Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, implying a 173.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

RedHill Biopharma’s market cap is currently $338.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.50.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through two segments: Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The Commercial Operations segment covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s U.S. subsidiary. The Research and Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates and is being performed by the Company. The company was founded by Dror Ben-Asher and Ori Shilo on August 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.