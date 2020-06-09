BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares opened today at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Senseonics Holdings with a $0.47 average price target.

Based on Senseonics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.95 million and GAAP net loss of $35.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SENS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.