BTIG Keeps Their Buy Rating on International Money Express (IMXI)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $585.9M and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.