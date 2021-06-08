BTIG Keeps a Hold Rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $407.55.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $495.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tyler Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295 million and net profit of $36.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $277 million and had a net profit of $47.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.