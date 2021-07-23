BTIG Keeps a Hold Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on July 13, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, New York Mortgage, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.63, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.