BTIG Keeps a Hold Rating on Alcon (ALC)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Alcon (ALC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.35.

Based on Alcon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion and GAAP net loss of $91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $207 million.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors, and glaucoma. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as portfolio of ocular health products, including over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care, and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The company was founded by Mr. Robert Alexander and Mr. William Conner on 1945 and is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland.