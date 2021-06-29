BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 10, Thomas Shrader from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.30, close to its 52-week low of $13.25.

Mersana Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.83, implying a 94.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

The company has a one-year high of $29.09 and a one-year low of $13.25. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 657.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRSN in relation to earlier this year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.