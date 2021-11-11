November 11, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)

By Austin Angelo

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on INDUS Realty Trust (INDTResearch Report) on November 1 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

INDUS Realty Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on INDUS Realty Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.84 million and GAAP net loss of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $693K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019