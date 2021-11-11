BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT – Research Report) on November 1 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

INDUS Realty Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on INDUS Realty Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.84 million and GAAP net loss of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $693K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.