BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on BELLUS Health (BLU)

BTIG analyst Justin Zelin maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) on September 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Poseida Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.56, representing a 76.3% upside. In a report issued on September 13, Research Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.35 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 1.98M.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.