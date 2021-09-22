BTIG Initiates a Buy Rating on Humacyte (HUMA)

Humacyte (HUMA – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $19.00 price target from BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Humacyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUMA in relation to earlier this year.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.