BTIG Initiates a Buy Rating on Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Atricure (ATRC – Research Report) and a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63, close to its 52-week high of $40.86.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $43.33 average price target, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.86 and a one-year low of $22.57. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 223.8K.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.