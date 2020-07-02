BTIG Believes Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.23, close to its 52-week high of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Synchrony Financial, and Genworth Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sutter Rock Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Sutter Rock Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.07 million and had a net profit of $17.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.