BTIG Believes International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.67, close to its 52-week high of $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.60, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on International Money Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.25 million and net profit of $5.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.68 million and had a net profit of $7.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.