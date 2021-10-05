BTIG Believes CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman reiterated a Buy rating on CTO Realty Growth (CTO – Research Report) on September 28 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.01, close to its 52-week high of $58.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Healthcare Trust of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CTO Realty Growth with a $60.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.11 and a one-year low of $38.52. Currently, CTO Realty Growth has an average volume of 32.25K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. The company operates through the following business segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. The Income Properties segment consists primarily of income producing properties and its business plan is to focus on investing in additional income-producing properties. The Commercial loan Investments segment consists of one loan collateralized by a hotel property in Atlanta, Georgia. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of revenues generated from land transactions and leasing and royalty income from its interests in subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.