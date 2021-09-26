BTIG Believes BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) on September 23 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.37, close to its 52-week high of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Poseida Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $9.96 average price target, representing a 59.6% upside. In a report issued on September 13, Research Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.87 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 1.87M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.