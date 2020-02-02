Brunswick (BC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.85, close to its 52-week high of $64.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.57, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Brunswick’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine, Boat, and Fitness. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories.