BRT Realty (BRT) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on BRT Realty (BRT – Research Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

BRT Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, BRT Realty has an average volume of 64.03K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. It operates through the Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate business segments. The Multi-Family Real Estate segment comprises of the ownership, operation, and development of multi family properties. The Other Real Estate segment includes activities related to the ownership, operation, and development of other real estate assets. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.