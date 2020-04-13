BRP Group (BRP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group (BRP – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Mercury General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $18.51 and a one-year low of $8.36. Currently, BRP Group has an average volume of 165K.

BRP Group, Inc. provides insurance services. It operates through the following four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment is a wholesale co-brokerage platform, which delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals and niche industry businesses expanded access to exclusive specialty markets, capabilities and programs requiring complex underwriting and placement. The Mainstreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment offers consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage. The company was founded by Elizabeth H. Krystyn, Laura R. Sherman and Lowry L. Baldwin in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.