Brookline Capital Markets Thinks NLS Pharmaceutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP – Research Report) on August 19 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 38.6% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Armata Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NLS Pharmaceutics with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.35 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, NLS Pharmaceutics has an average volume of 528K.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of life-improving drug therapies to treat rare and complex CNS disorders. The company focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of neurobehavioral and neurocognitive disorders. The company’s tangible assets are held in the United States.