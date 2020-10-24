Brookline Capital Markets Believes CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) Still Has Room to Grow

Brookline Capital Markets analyst CIM Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.50, close to its 52-week high of $3.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $6.25 average price target, which is an 83.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on CTI BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $416K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.97 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.