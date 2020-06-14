Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Receives an Outperform from Scotiabank

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 19, Mario Saric from Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY), with a price target of $13.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.13.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Property Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 29.9% upside. In a report issued on May 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 79.5% success rate. Saric covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The company has a one-year high of $20.58 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Brookfield Property Partners has an average volume of 3.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BPY in relation to earlier this year.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate. The Core Office segment consists of office properties in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin. The Core Retail segment deals with interests in regional malls and urban retail properties. The LP Investments segment comprises of investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. The Corporate segment deals with other activities. The company was founded on January 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.