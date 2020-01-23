Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Neil Downey maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY – Research Report) on January 21 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 78.7% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Northview Apartment REIT.

Brookfield Property Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.22 and a one-year low of $17.27. Currently, Brookfield Property Partners has an average volume of 1.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate.