Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at KBW

KBW analyst Robert Lee downgraded Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Resources, Carlyle Group, and Hamilton Lane.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Asset Mng is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.30, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Asset Mng’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.82 billion and net profit of $846 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.01 billion and had a net profit of $1.88 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of assets of its shareholder and clients with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities. The Asset Management segment includes managing the listed partnerships of the company, private funds and public securities on behalf of its investors and the company. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the ownership, operation and development of core office, core retail, opportunistic and other properties. The Renewable Power segment encompasses the ownership, operation and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, storage and other power generating facilities. The Infrastructure segment consists of the ownership, operation and development of utilities, transport, energy, communications and sustainable resource assets. The Private Equity segment refers to the broad range of industries, and is mostly focused on construction, other business services, energy, and industrial operations. The Residential Development segment represents homebuilding, condominium development and land development. The Corporate Activities segment handles investment of cash and financial assets, as well as the management of the corporate capitalization of the company, including corporate borrowings and preferred equity. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.