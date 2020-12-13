Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Hold rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.63, close to its 52-week high of $153.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and net profit of $65.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $949 million and had a net profit of $55.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Douglas Richard Deschutter, the Corp. VP of BR sold 35,871 shares for a total of $5,015,125.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.