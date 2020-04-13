Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Granite Point Mortgage, and Velocity Financial.

Broadmark Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRMK in relation to earlier this year.

Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It provides financing to real estate investors and developers across multiple regions throughout the United States. The firm offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.