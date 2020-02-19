Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.69, close to its 52-week high of $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 94.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadmark Realty Capital with a $12.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.81 and a one-year low of $10.77. Currently, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average volume of 1.07M.

Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It provides financing to real estate investors and developers across multiple regions throughout the United States.