Broadcom (AVGO) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, William Stein from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report), with a price target of $366.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $307.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Stein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Stein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, and Monolithic Power.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $359.59.

Broadcom’s market cap is currently $122.8B and has a P/E ratio of 47.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

