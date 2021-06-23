British American Tobacco (BTI) Gets an Outperform Rating from RBC Capital

Uncategorized

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones reiterated an Outperform rating on British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on British American Tobacco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Jones has an average return of 9.8% when recommending British American Tobacco.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3049 out of 7558 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $41.14 and a one-year low of $31.60. Currently, British American Tobacco has an average volume of 3.03M.

Incorporated in 1902, British American Tobacco plc is a London-based cigarette manufacturing company. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, vapour and heated tobacco products, oral tobacco, nicotine products and e-cigarettes under brand names including Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall.