June 23, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

British American Tobacco (BTI) Gets an Outperform Rating from RBC Capital

By George MacDonald

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones reiterated an Outperform rating on British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) on June 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on British American Tobacco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Jones has an average return of 9.8% when recommending British American Tobacco.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3049 out of 7558 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $41.14 and a one-year low of $31.60. Currently, British American Tobacco has an average volume of 3.03M.

Incorporated in 1902, British American Tobacco plc is a London-based cigarette manufacturing company. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, vapour and heated tobacco products, oral tobacco, nicotine products and e-cigarettes under brand names including Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019