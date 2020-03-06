Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Investor Relations of Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report), John Elicker, sold shares of BMY for $964.3K.

Following John Elicker’s last BMY Sell transaction on November 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

Based on Bristol Myers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.95 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.97 billion and had a net profit of $1.19 billion. The company has a one-year high of $68.34 and a one-year low of $42.48. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 14.52M.

The insider sentiment on Bristol Myers has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

