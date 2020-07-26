Bristol Myers (BMY) Receives a Buy from CFRA

In a report issued on July 18, Sel Hardy from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.00, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.34 and a one-year low of $44.00. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 14.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.