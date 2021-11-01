Brink’s Company (BCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Uncategorized

Truist Financial analyst Tobey Sommer reiterated a Buy rating on Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) on September 24 and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brink’s Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.00, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Sommer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 66.5% success rate. Sommer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The company has a one-year high of $84.72 and a one-year low of $41.81. Currently, Brink’s Company has an average volume of 283.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCO in relation to earlier this year.

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit; ATM replenishment & maintenance; and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.