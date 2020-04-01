Brinker International (EAT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.14, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Hold with an average price target of $41.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.57 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Brinker International has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.