BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG – Research Report) on February 6 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Apollo Investment Corp, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BrightSphere Investment Group is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on BrightSphere Investment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $75.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BSIG in relation to earlier this year.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.