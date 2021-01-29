Brightcove (BCOV) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove (BCOV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and CuriosityStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on Brightcove’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.08 million and net profit of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.97 million.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.