Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Receives an Overweight from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on April 21, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating on Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $12.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brigham Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.60, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.6% and a 25.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Oasis Petroleum.

The company has a one-year high of $23.29 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 554.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.