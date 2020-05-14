BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.14, implying a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.82 million and GAAP net loss of $73.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.64 million.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development. The firm develops BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and in preclinical development for the treatment of achondroplasia; and BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus, gene transfer product candidate, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly and Neil Kumar on May 17, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.