Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on March 11, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.72, close to its 52-week high of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts with a $8.83 average price target, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 459.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHR in relation to earlier this year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.