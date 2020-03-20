March 20, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

By Jason Carr

CIBC analyst Matt Bank maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.01, close to its 52-week low of $103.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bank is ranked #5305 out of 6124 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.58, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.39 and a one-year low of $103.42. Currently, Boyd Group Services has an average volume of 384.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boyd Group Services, Inc. is a retail auto glass operator and operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019