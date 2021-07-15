Boston Scientific (BSX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.74, close to its 52-week high of $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.44.

The company has a one-year high of $44.63 and a one-year low of $32.99. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 7.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSX in relation to earlier this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation engages in the manufacturing of medical devices and products that are used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company provides implantable devices including heart monitors, technologies for treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders, and devices for diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pulmonary problems.