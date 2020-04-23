Boston Beer (SAM) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $409.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $426.33, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, McCormick & Company, and Procter & Gamble.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $448.13, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $371.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $444.65 and a one-year low of $276.11. Currently, Boston Beer has an average volume of 169.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Jean Michel Valette, a Director at SAM sold 2,500 shares for a total of $1,031,250.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.