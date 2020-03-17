Boston Beer (SAM) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $351.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $306.30.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $443.86.

The company has a one-year high of $444.65 and a one-year low of $258.34. Currently, Boston Beer has an average volume of 157K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Michel Valette, a Director at SAM sold 2,500 shares for a total of $1,031,250.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.