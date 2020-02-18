BorgWarner (BWA) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, David Leiker from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner (BWA – Research Report), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Leiker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Leiker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Littelfuse, Navistar, and Volvo AB.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.60 and a one-year low of $30.71. Currently, BorgWarner has an average volume of 1.96M.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.