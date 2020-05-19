Booz Allen (BAH) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $83.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $54.37. Currently, Booz Allen has an average volume of 1.48M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.