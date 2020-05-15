Boot Barn (BOOT) Gets a Buy Rating from Craig-Hallum

In a report released today, Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum maintained a Buy rating on Boot Barn (BOOT – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.24.

Boot Barn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Boot Barn’s market cap is currently $530.3M and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.43.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.