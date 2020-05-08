Booking Holdings (BKNG) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1430.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1713.73, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1450.00 price target.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.21 billion and had a net profit of $646 million.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.