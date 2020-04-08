Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG – Research Report), with a price target of $2070.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1381.46.

Khan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1812.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2094.00 and a one-year low of $1107.29. Currently, Booking Holdings has an average volume of 649K.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.